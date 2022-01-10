Shots fired near Santa Fe Allsup's; no one hurt

Jan. 10—A Santa Fe man emerged Saturday night from a convenience store and saw two men sitting in his vehicle, and gunfire rang out as he chased them away, police said.

Lt. Bryan Martinez of the Santa Fe Police Department said the man came out of Allsup's Convenience Store at Calle Lorca and St. Michael's Drive. After he told the men to get out of the vehicle, one of them fired off a round, Martinez said, adding police are not yet sure if the shot was fired into the air or at the vehicle's owner. No one was hurt.

Shortly thereafter, Martinez said, the two men returned to the car to ask the man to give them some items they had left inside it. After the man threw the requested items out of the vehicle, the two men left in a different car, firing off several more shots in the air as they departed, Martinez said. Police found 9 mm casings on the scene, likely fired from a semi-automatic handgun, Martinez said.

Officers responded about 9:50 p.m., Martinez said. No suspects have been identified.