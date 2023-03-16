Shots fired near spring break party at an Airbnb in Bradenton, police say

A spring break party at an Airbnb in Bradenton on Tuesday night ended with gunfire and partygoers running for cover, police say.

The party was held at a residence in the 3200 block of Southern Parkway West in Bradenton.

Bradenton Police Department Spokesperson Meredith Frameli told the Bradenton Herald that around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the home after receiving noise complaints from neighbors.

Once the police arrived, the partygoers started to “scatter,” Frameli said.

The officers then heard gunshots around the corner from the party.

They found three homes with bullet holes in them and bullet shells, which were collected as evidence, Frameli said.

“They found no one had been injured,” she said.

In a Ring camera video of the shooting shared in a Facebook group, people could be seen making a run for their vehicles after gunshots were fired.

The following morning, the homeowner and Airbnb host was notified and the person who threw the party was removed from the home.

The person who booked the Airbnb is a Sarasota resident.

The residence has been an Airbnb rental since September. Frameli said Tuesday night was the first time police received any complaints.

Police are still investigating to find out who caused property damage to the three homes.