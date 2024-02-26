Shots fired near West Coit Street and Connecticut Avenue, New London police say

Feb. 25—NEW LONDON — City police said they are investigating reports of gunfire that took place early Sunday morning in the area of West Coit Street and Connecticut Avenue.

"The incident does not appear to be a random act and no injuries were reported as a result of this shooting," police said.

At about 2:54 a.m., police said they responded to the area and found evidence that multiple shots had been fired. The department's Investigative Services Division followed up to process the scene and collect further evidence.

Police said they are still investigating, and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the department's detective bureau at (860) 447-1481, or to text NLPDTip plus the information to TIP411.