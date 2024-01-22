Shots fired, but no injuries, during Richmond County deputies' pursuit of convicted felon

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy shot at a suspect during a foot pursuit Sunday night.

Quandre Davis, 31, of Augusta, is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a gun during a crime and possession of a gun by a convicted felon, according to jail records.

Just after 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 2400 block of Damascus Road for a domestic incident with shots fired, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, the saw a man fire a gun "in an unknown direction."

When deputies tried to make contact with the man, he fled on foot, according to the release. During the foot pursuit, a deputy fired one shot at the man who continued to flee on foot.

The man, identified as Davis, was arrested and his gun was recovered at the scene, according to the release.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating because there were no injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Previous arrest in Augusta

In 2008, when just 15 years old, Davis was arrested and charged with seven counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, five counts of armed robbery and 10 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to previous reporting.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, and was ordered to pay restitution, according to previous reporting.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta felon arrested after officer-involved shooting