Shots fired, but no one hurt, at Royse City nursing home Friday

Jul. 1—No one was injured, but there were some anxious moments Friday morning as multiple law enforcement agencies descended on a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility after an individual was reported to have opened fire inside the building.

The Royse City Police Department reported that at 9:15 a.m. Friday a female entered the Royse City Medical Lodge, 901 W. Interstate 30 with a rifle.

The female fired several rounds inside the facility, although the gunfire injured no one.

Personnel from the Royse City Police Department, Rockwall County Sheriff's Office, Fate DPS, Rockwall Police Department, Royse City Fire and Rockwall County EMS responded to the scene and when police officers confronted the shooter, the shooter surrendered and was taken into custody.

As of noon Friday, the Royse City Police Department was said to be conducting a full investigation to determine what caused the incident and what charges will be filed.

The department reported the shooter has a relationship with a resident of the facility and that there was there is no further immediate threat to the community.