Shots fired, no one injured in Monday night shooting in Post Addition

BATTLE CREEK — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in the Post Addition neighborhood.

Battle Creek police officers responded to the 100 block of Nelson Street at about 10:10 p.m. Monday for a report of shots being fired. No one was injured in the shooting, police confirmed in a Tuesday news release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found several bullet holes in the front and side of a house, police said. They also found the home’s residents inside and uninjured.

Police believe the suspect and residents knew each other. They do not believe there is further community danger related to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

If anyone was in the area at the time of the shooting, or has information that might help police, please call the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 966-3322 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police investigating Monday night shooting in Post Addition