Shots fired into north Charlotte home, hospitalizing one person

An attempted armed robbery turned into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning, officials say.

The incident happened in north Charlotte in the Townes at University apartment complex around 5 a.m.

According to the police report, the suspect attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint.

When the victim refused, the suspect fired multiple times, striking the victim once and hitting two nearby unoccupied vehicles.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, MEDIC said.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

