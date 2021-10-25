Shots fired in northeast Spokane on Saturday night send one to hospital with gunshot wound

Oct. 24—A shooting on Nebraska Avenue and Helena Street shortly after midnight Sunday left one juvenile victim with gunshot wounds not believed to be life threatening, police said Sunday afternoon .

The victim was riding their bicycle home from a friend's late Saturday night in northeast Spokane when they encountered a group of teenagers and the "shooting subsequently occurred," the Spokane Police Department said in a news release Sunday . The victim was sent to an area hospital.

Police responded to numerous calls of a shooting in the area but were unable to locate a suspect at the scene, the release said.

Police said the shooting "may not have been a random act" based on information immediately available.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting, or observed anything suspicious before the incident, is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case number 2021-20183363.