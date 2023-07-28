Shots fired into northwest Charlotte home 10 days after woman killed inside

Someone fired shots into a northwest Charlotte home just 10 days after police said a woman killed another woman inside.

Police are trying to determine if the two cases are connected.

The home at the center of the cases is on Porter Street off Morgan Street. Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with several neighbors Friday. Many didn’t want to speak on camera out of fear for their safety, but some said they’ve considered moving with the recent act of violence.

PREVIOUS: CMPD investigating homicide in northwest Charlotte

Eunice Thomas lives in the historic Hoskins neighborhood in northwest Charlotte, one street over from where Thursday night’s shooting took place.

“That was kind of a shock to us,” she said.

According to a police report, someone shot into the home just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

10 days ago, police said a woman shot and killed another woman inside the same home. Thomas said she was driving out of the neighborhood at the time.

“I heard light ‘pop, pop’ and -- I guess because that was indoors -- so I didn’t think anything of it,” she said.

“I saw all of the police and said ‘Oh my God, someone got hurt. Someone actually got hurt,’” she added.

ALSO READ: Man killed, another hurt in Rock Hill shooting; 1 arrested, police say

Thomas volunteers with the neighborhood watch group. She said the recent gun violence is unusual for the area.

“It hasn’t been as many shootings as it used to be,” she added. “This summer, it’s been pretty quiet up until now. I worry about bringing the children out. Random shooting happens, and unfortunately, somebody gets hit by mistake.”

Thomas said it’s even crossed her mind to move from the neighborhood she’s called home for the last 10 years.

“But at the same time, where do you go? Because it’s actually happening everywhere,” she said.

“All I can say is please stop the violence, man. It’s so much more to live for. Nobody’s important enough to take somebody else’s life.”

Channel 9 is working to learn more about Thursday night’s shooting, including whether the two cases are connected.

(WATCH BELOW: One injured in shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says)