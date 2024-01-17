Shots fired at off-duty officer in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say
DeKalb police are investigating after shots were fired at an off-duty officer on Tuesday afternoon.
They say the officer was in the area of Flat Shoals Road near Columbia Drive when he saw some suspects pulling on car doors.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the neighborhood and saw several police units and crime scene tape in the area.
The suspects fired several shots at the officer before running off.
The officer was not injured.
It’s unclear if he fired back at the suspects.
