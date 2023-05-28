Shots fired at officers serving search warrant in Gastonia, police say

The Gastonia Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at officers early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 500 block of North Falls Street around 7:18 a.m.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, someone driving by fired shots at officers from another jurisdiction as they were serving a search warrant.

Authorities said no officers were hit by gunfire.

Gastonia police did not say if they had any suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

