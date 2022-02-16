Shots fired from one car to another in St. Anthony; police looking for suspects, possible victims

Feb. 16—St. Anthony police say at least three shots were fired from one car toward another car as they were speeding south down Silver Lake Road near City Hall and the middle and high schools on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that shots were fired from a blue sedan in the direction of a silver sedan in the 3400 block of Silver Lake Road just before 4 p.m. Police said no one in the area was injured and that both cars were gone when officers arrived on the scene, so it is unknown whether anyone in the silver car was injured.

Three bullet casings were recovered from the road, police said.

The St. Anthony-New Brighton school district said both schools were put in lockdown. The regular school day ended just over an hour before the shooting.

St. Anthony police and the Hennepin County Crime Lab continue to investigate. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 612-782-3350.