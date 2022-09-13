Shots fired, one injured in Rock Hill SC after police chase

One person was hurt and shots were fired Tuesday afternoon in Rock Hill when deputies were in a chase involving a person in a stolen vehicle, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement released on the sheriff’s official social media, the sheriff’s office said no deputies were hurt.

One person was injured in the incident and hospitalized, deputies said on social media.

“One person has been injured and taken to the hospital,” sheriff posts on Twitter and Facebook said. “This is a very active scene and early on in the investigation.”

The information from the sheriff’s office did not specify how the person had been injured.

Crime scene tape was up in the parking lot of a CVS at the corner of Cherry Road and Charlotte Avenue in Rock Hill. The area is near the Winthrop University campus.

The first statement from deputies said: “Heavy police activity on Cherry Rd. Rock Hill after a pursuit of a stolen car by our Deputies. Shots were fired. No Deputies were injured.”

Officials have said who fired shots.

Winthrop issued an alert notifying students and staff about the incident, said Winthrop Police Department Chief Charles Yearta.

The Rock Hill Police Department was not involved, said Lt. Michael Chavis.

Rock Hill police are assisting with traffic and other duties, Chavis said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.