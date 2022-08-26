Shots fired outside Fayette Mall during Friday afternoon rush hour

Two vehicles exchanged gunfire in the parking lot at Fayette Mall on Nicholasville Road during rush hour Friday afternoon, Lexington police said.

Lexington police were called to the parking lot on the Dick’s Sporting Goods end of the mall after the shooting was reported at 4:24 p.m., said police Lt. John Bardin.

He said police found shell casings and one parked vehicle that had not been involved in the shooting with damage. No one was inside the vehicle at the time, and no injuries were reported, Bardin said.

He said police did not immediately have information about possible suspects. He said they’d be reviewing mall video in hopes of gathering more information.

Bardin said the mall was not locked down during the incident.