Shots fired outside Middletown house; police seek information about incident

Feb. 7—Several shots were fired outside a Middletown residence Sunday afternoon but there were no injuries, according to Middletown police.

The incident happened about 3:12 p.m. in the 3200 block of Morgan Street. The police reports says a verbal domestic dispute spilled out onto the lawn and a man fired shots into the air. No one was injured and nothing was hit.

Police looked for a male suspect most of the night but did not locate him. Four shell casings were found at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7700.