Shots fired outside Shelby apartment complex

Shelby Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At least two calls came in to 911 to say people heard the shots outside the Park Sumter Terrace Apartments on Marion Street.

When investigators arrived, they approached a group of people, and one man ran away.

A foot chase ensued, but the man who had run did not prove to be the shooter. Rather, he had outstanding warrants, according to Shelby Interim Police Chief Brad Fraser.

No one has been charged in the incident, and no one was injured.

