Shots fired outside St. Paul Target, possibly at workers, leads to store closing early

Police arrested a man suspected of shooting outside a St. Paul Target, possibly at employees, on Friday.

No injuries were reported and the store closed for the remainder of the day.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired at the Target in the Battle Creek neighborhood, off Interstate 94 on Suburban Avenue, just before 2 p.m. They were told that a man drove through the parking lot and fired shots while employees were outside, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. The man drove away.

Through investigation, officers obtained information about a partial license plate number, which led them to an address and the suspect vehicle. Officers were preparing to contact the suspect when a man came outside with a gun in his waistband and surrendered to police, Ernster said.

Police arrested the man, who is in his 30s.

Ernster said he didn’t have information about what led to the shots fired.

“We can confirm that there were no injuries and that the store will be closed for the remainder of the day while police investigate,” said Brian Harper-Tibaldo, Target spokesman. “We appreciate the fast response of the St. Paul Police Department.”

Related Articles