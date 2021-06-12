Shots fired outside Tupelo bank

Jun. 11—TUPELO — Police are investigating an incident where shots were fired outside a downtown Tupelo bank Friday afternoon.

This is the second time in a month, there has been a shooting outside a Tupelo bank.

Tupelo police were dispatched to Regions Bank branch at 331 West Main Street around 1 p.m. June 11 for a reported shooting. Tupelo communications director Lucia Randle said shots were fired but no one was injured.

Officers investigating the incident Friday afternoon surrounded the bank, which was forced to close its doors to customers.

Reports over the police scanner said the shooting happened in the parking lot and one of the shots struck the building.

In early May, police were called to a disturbance in the parking lot the Renasant Bank branch at 164 South Veterans Boulevard. Glenn Kuykendall, 52, of 1521 Elvis Presley Drive, Tupelo, was arrested and charged with robbery and shooting into a motor vehicle, both felonies.

william.moore@djournal.com