Shots fired into Palmetto house hit woman and two 17-year-old girls, sheriff says

A woman and two teenage girls were shot in the bedrooms of a home after someone stood in the front yard and fired shots into a Palmetto house, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

A 5-year-old in the home was unharmed.

It happened at about 10:50 p.m. Friday night in the 1600 block of 18th St. Ct. East, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It’s unknown how many people “fired multiple gun shots into the home,” but a 44-year-old woman and two 17-year-olds were hit and taken to a hospital where they are all listed in stable condition.

“Detectives suspect the shooter(s) were targeting this location for some reason and not randomly firing gunshots at houses. This was the only residence involved in the shooting incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.