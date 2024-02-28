Shots fired in parking lot during Sussex Central vs. Cape High basketball game

Shots were fired in the parking lot of Sussex Central High School in Georgetown during a basketball game against Cape Henlopen High School on Tuesday night.

Police on duty at the game were alerted to gunfire outside the school, at 26026 Patriots Way, just before 9 p.m., a Delaware State Police news release said. Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot but there were no reported injuries. Surveillance footage was used to identify a 15-year-old Sussex Central student as the suspect, who later turned himself in, police said.

The student was charged with five felonies, including possession of a firearm in a safe school zone, and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $82,000 secured bond.

Sussex Central parents received a message from the school saying the gunfire damaged the school's main door and a window across the street at the Howard T. Ennis School.

"The safety of students, families and spectators is our top priority," the message said.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 15-year-old charged after shots fired outside Sussex basketball game