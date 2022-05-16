Shots fired after police break up large party in Shiloh neighborhood

Shiloh police are looking for witnesses to a shooting that occurred after officers broke up a large party Saturday night.

Capt. Jesse Phillips said officers were dispatched at about 11:33 p.m. to the area of Barton Drive and Edbrooke Drive, where a crowd had gathered for a party. Residents in the area estimated the gathering at anywhere between 100 and 300 people and complained that there was fighting.

When police arrived, multiple vehicles scattered at a high rate of speed, Phillips said.

“Eventually shots were fired,’’ he said.

There have been no reports of anyone getting struck by the gunfire.

Some members of the group reportedly reassembled at the MotoMart gas station at the corner of Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway, and left behind signs of more physical altercations. Phillips said it disbanded once again by the time officers arrived.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call Shiloh Police at 618-632-9047.