Shots fired at police after crash in Parkway Village, records show

A man is behind bars, and another is wanted after allegedly firing shots at officers and others.

Roderick Johnson, 23, is charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun after he allegedly fired shots at police officers at the scene of an accident.

On Aug. 19 at 10:30 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call of an accident at South Goodlett Street and Chuck Avenue.

The caller told police of a gray Nissan Titan and another unknown car involved in an accident.

The scene officers said there was an initial disturbance at the scene of the two-car crash where a suspect who was driving a Chevrolet Impala became belligerent, refused a report, and demanded that the victim pays for the damages of the accident, records show.

According to an affidavit, the call was upgraded to an armed party by an unnamed caller at about 10:40 a.m. advising there were people on the scene with guns.

About 10 minutes later, officers arrived on the scene and said the situation was under control.

According to police, as officers attempted to defuse the situation, Roderick Johnson and two others also became belligerent and created a disturbance.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

After all parties in the accident initially refused a report, the scene officers ordered all the suspects to leave the scene to stop the disturbance.

As the suspects were leaving the scene southbound on Goodlett, Brandon Johnson fired several shots in the direction of officers and civilians still at the accident scene.

According to records, the victim and officers said they heard the bullets whizzing past their heads and striking the foliage around them.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brandon Johnson for six counts of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Roderick Johnson is due in court on Aug. 22 and has no bond information.