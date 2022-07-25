Shots fired at police officer on patrol, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says

An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a police officer on patrol, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened early Monday morning in Columbia and involved an officer with the Forest Acres Police Department, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The officer was not hurt and no injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s department.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m., when the officer saw “a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood off Decker Boulevard,” according to the release. Information about why the vehicle was considered suspicious was not available.

The officer followed the vehicle as it drove across Decker Boulevard onto Dupont Drive, the sheriff’s department said. That’s near the intersection with Percival Road, near interstate 77.

The officer was about to make a traffic stop when multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, and two bullets hit the officer’s patrol car, according to the release.

Bullet holes were found in the hood and roof of the Forest Acres patrol vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle and it hasn’t been located, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department described the shooter’s vehicle as a possibly beige or light-colored SUV.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

Forest Acres police asked the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.