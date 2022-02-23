Shots fired at police in Riverside chase that ends with Indiana SWAT call

Feb. 23—Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after shots were fired at police during a pursuit that began in Riverside involving a stolen semi that ended in a crash and SWAT standoff in rural Indiana.

Riverside police were called around 12:05 a.m. to the 1100 block of Brandt Pike on a report of a stolen tractor-trailer. Officers found the semi on Needmore Road and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said.

The semi continued onto Interstate 75 north and at one point an occupant fired at officers during a pursuit. The chase route also included I-70.

Tire deflation devices were used in an attempt to stop the semi, but it was was still driving on flattened tires when it crossed into Indiana.

The semi crashed around 2:15 a.m. into a ditch in Adams County, about 100 miles away. After the crash, the two suspects barricaded themselves inside the berthing cab and refused to come out, which led an Indiana State Police SWAT team to respond.

One man surrendered around 5 a.m., and he was later identified as 26-year-old Michael James McGee of Dayton, according to the ISP.

The second man, later identified as 29-year-old Nicholas R. Mingus of Ghent, Kentucky, was found hiding in the cab. He fired gunshots from the semi and hit the windshield of the armored SWAT vehicle before the crew used tear gas to get him to exit.

As Mingus got out of the cab, a fire ignited and the semi eventually became engulfed and destroyed, the ISP said. The reason or source of the fire has not yet been determined.

McGee and Mingus were booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, auto theft and resisting law enforcement, all felony charges. He also faces charges in Ohio and federal charges, Sturgeon said.

We will update this story as more information is released.