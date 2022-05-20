Shots fired at police in SE ABQ

May 20—A man with a rifle fired at officers from a balcony Thursday evening in a neighborhood in Southeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said nobody has been struck by gunfire and police did not fire back.

He said crisis negotiators and tactical officers have responded to the incident in the 600 block of Española SE, just south of Zuni.

Gallegos said officers were investigating an unrelated use of force incident in the area at around 5 p.m. when a man fired a gun from a nearby balcony.

He said as backup officers arrived the man fired at police on at least two occasions. The shooting stopped as SWAT teams responded and police locked down the neighborhood.

Gallegos said police used a drone to see into the apartment and noticed other people inside, but they didn't seem "in duress."

Dozens of neighbors stood on the corners as police swarmed the area and a helicopter flew overhead.

Onlookers filmed the situation from afar as police with rifles and tactical gear warned them to stay back should more gunshots ring out.

One man said the gunfire had been going on for sometime and a woman said she came out after hearing it from inside her home.