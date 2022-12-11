Chicago cop stabbed by man shot he shot on Far South Side, officials say

A Chicago police officer was stabbed by a man he shot Saturday night in Roseland, officials said.

The officer fired his gun and suffered stab wounds in the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern wrote on Twitter.

The 29-year-old officer was stabbed multiple times before he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Chief Curtis Hudson said. The officer had serious wounds, but his condition had stabilized, Hudson added.

The 35-year-old man apparently shot by police was in critical condition as he was taken by ambulance from 9933 S. Wentworth Ave. to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Hudson added.

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it would be responding to the scene of the shooting.

COPA asked for anyone with information to contact their office, 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.