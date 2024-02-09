Shots fired at Pullman apartment, Colfax man arrested

Feb. 9—A Colfax man is in custody for allegedly firing shots into a College Hill apartment and threatening to kill people.

Pullman police arrested 23-year-old Frank Benavente in the early morning hours Thursday. He was taken into custody under suspicion of felony attempted first-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespassing, attempted reckless endangerment and a violation for carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to court records.

Benavente made an initial appearance in Whitman County Superior Court later that day. Whitman County Court Commissioner Doug Robinson said Benavente, if convicted, could face up to 10 years in prison for attempted first-degree assault, and up to two years and 90 days in prison for the three other charges.

Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy said in court Thursday that Benavente doesn't have a criminal history. His bail was set at $100,000.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in Pullman a little after midnight Thursday, following up on a report that someone was yelling they were going to kill a man. The Pullman Police Department received calls stating a man wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt had a gun, according to court records.

Police found a man matching the description identified as Benavente outside the complex on a walkway. Benavente reportedly told officers he was "guilty" and shot a round in "anger and rage," according to court records. He allegedly said he was looking to kill someone, and admitted to shooting a round into the ground.

Benavente reportedly told police the man he threatened to kill was cheating with his girlfriend.

Robinson ordered Benavente to avoid going into Pullman and issued a no contact order for his girlfriend and the man he allegedly threatened.

