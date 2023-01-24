Shots fired in Puyallup while police respond to incident with barricaded person

Puyallup police were called Tuesday to an incident on East Main Avenue involving a person who had barricaded themselves from police. Law enforcement advised residents of a nearby apartment complex to shelter in place.

Few details were immediately available about the incident. Puyallup Police Department said on Twitter at 2:50 p.m. that officers were at the scene in the 1700 block of East Main Avenue. Minutes later, police said that active shots were being fired.

Police said residents of River Trail Apartments at 1617 E. Main Ave. and Addison Greens Apartments at 1715 E. Main Ave. should not leave their buildings.

Others were told to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.