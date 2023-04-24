Shots fired by Quay Street over weekend

A man was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun in a parking lot near Quay Street in Port Huron over the weekend.

Police responded to the 300 block of Quay Street after receiving phone calls about a man firing a gun about 8 p.m. Saturday. Lt. Patrick Eash said officers found a 41-year-old man attempting to leave the scene.

Officers found shell casings and a handgun on scene.

Eash said the 41-year-old man was the only person involved. No one was injured.

Eash said the investigation is still on going.

