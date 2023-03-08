HOLLAND TWP. — Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Holland Township.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of multiple shots fired with a residence struck shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the parking area of Black River Apartments.

Upon arrival, deputies learned an altercation took place in the parking lot and multiple shots were fired. Several of them struck one of the units in the complex. It's not believed the unit was the intended target. There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Shots fired, residence struck at apartment complex in Holland Township