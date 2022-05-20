Shots fired at River Park before suspect barricades inside a northeast Fresno grocery store

Larry Valenzuela
·1 min read

A shooting that involved an officer occurred Thursday evening outside of Macy’s at the River Park shopping center in northeast Fresno, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The suspect then fled the scene and tried hiding inside the Save Mart grocery store off First and Nees avenue, located about 1 1/2 miles from the Macy’s.

As the suspect barricaded themselves inside the store, a mixture of Fresno Police officers and deputies with the sheriff’s office surrounded the Save Mart.

Some of the law enforcement wore riot gear and had guns in their hands.

“We know you are inside,” an officer said through a loud speaker. “You need to exit now.”

As of 9:30 p.m., the suspect still had not come outside of the store.

The entire parking lot had been roped off.

It was unclear if anyone had been injured from the shooting or inside the grocery store, or how many people were still inside the Save Mart.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

A mixture of Fresno Police and deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the Save Mart grocery store on First and Nees avenues in northeast Fresno on Thursday night. A suspect was believed to be hiding inside after fleeing an officer-involved shooting that took place at the River Park shopping center.
A mixture of Fresno Police and deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the Save Mart grocery store on First and Nees avenues in northeast Fresno on Thursday night. A suspect was believed to be hiding inside after fleeing an officer-involved shooting that took place at the River Park shopping center.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories