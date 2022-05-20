Shots fired at River Park before suspect barricades inside a northeast Fresno grocery store

A shooting that involved an officer occurred Thursday evening outside of Macy’s at the River Park shopping center in northeast Fresno, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The suspect then fled the scene and tried hiding inside the Save Mart grocery store off First and Nees avenue, located about 1 1/2 miles from the Macy’s.

As the suspect barricaded themselves inside the store, a mixture of Fresno Police officers and deputies with the sheriff’s office surrounded the Save Mart.

Some of the law enforcement wore riot gear and had guns in their hands.

“We know you are inside,” an officer said through a loud speaker. “You need to exit now.”

As of 9:30 p.m., the suspect still had not come outside of the store.

***AVOID THE AREAS*** River Park, where an officer involved shooting took place & the Save Mart Shopping center at First & Nees in Fresno where the fleeing suspect ran toward. @FresnoSheriff @FresnoPolice @ClovisPolice_CA actively searching for the suspect. Centers closed off. pic.twitter.com/vjaSlLhA0T — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) May 20, 2022

The entire parking lot had been roped off.

It was unclear if anyone had been injured from the shooting or inside the grocery store, or how many people were still inside the Save Mart.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.