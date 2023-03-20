Shots fired after road rage incident in 6500 block of Touhy, Niles and Skokie police say

Niles and Skokie Police believe a series of gunshots fired March 19 near the 5600 block of Touhy Avenue were an isolated incident that do not pose a threat to the public.

In a statement from the Niles Police Department, law enforcement said an investigation showed that two vehicles crashed in a parking lot on the 5600 block of Touhy Avenue and the occupant of one vehicle fired seven rounds from a handgun toward the other vehicle, which fled west on Touhy Avenue after the crash.

No injuries were reported and the gunfire did not appear to hit anything, police said.

Skokie police officers, who had been responding to an incident on the 7000 block of Central Avenue, also helped respond to the gunfire on Touhy Avenue due to the close proximity, Niles police said. The two suburbs border each other in that vicinity.

Skokie police took a 17-year-old male into custody shortly after the incident on the 5600 block of Touhy Avenue, Niles police said.

Niles police said they are still investigating the gunfire.