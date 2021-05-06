Shots fired into Sanford home

May 6—A Sanford couple escaped injury early Wednesday after multiple shots were fired into their home.

The incident happened about 4:20 a.m., according to a Sanford police report.

The shots were fired into a home in the 600 block of Scott Ave., the report said.

The report did not indicate how many shots were fired.

One shot entered the residence and lodged in a couch, police Detective Capt. Bradley Upchurch said.

Damage also documented to a wall, a wooden bench, front and storm doors and the siding of the house, the report said.

A third person was inside the house at the time of the shooting, Upchurch said.

"We're not sure at this time who the target was, but there was at least one other person present at the time of the shooing that we're still trying to identify," Upchurch said.

No injuries were reported.