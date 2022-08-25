Shots fired at Spring Garden Apartments; suspect arrested in Gary

Shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Antoinette Green, a former tenant at Spring Garden Apartments, returned to the complex about 11 a.m. Thursday and fired several shots at a staff member with whom Green had a problem, according to Lafayette police.

She fired from the common area or parking lot of the apartment complex in the 300 block of Teal Road west of Old U.S. 231. police said. No one was injured, police said.

After firing the shots, Green drove away. Police arrested her in Gary, Indiana, about 3 p.m. Thursday, police said.

She is being incarcerated on suspicion of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, police said.

