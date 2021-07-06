Shots fired at Starkville motel, man arrested

Jul. 6—STARKVILLE — A Noxubee County man was charged with a pair of felonies after shots rang out Saturday morning in Starkville.

Starkville police on patrol at 8:05 a.m. July 3 heard a gunshot from the vicinity of the Best Value Inn on Highway 12 and then saw a vehicle flee the scene. Police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the suspect vehicle attempted to evade officers but was located a short time later with the assistance of vigilant citizens.

Shad Reese, 22, of Macon, was arrested on foot and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. There were no injuries reported.

