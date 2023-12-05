Shots fired in stolen vehicle incident in Northeast El Paso

One person was in custody following a shooting involving a stolen vehicle Monday night near the old Northgate area of Northeast El Paso, police said.

The gunshots were fired by a person involving a stolen vehicle shortly after 8 p.m. in the 9200 block of Dyer Street between Diana Drive and Rutherford Drive, police said.

No people or vehicles were struck by gunfire, police said.

Patrol officers had one person in custody as an investigation continued late Monday night. Further details were not immediately available.

