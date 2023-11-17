Shots fired as SWAT standoff with homicide suspect in Bremerton intensifies

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Kitsap County SWAT, and King County Sheriff’s Office are in a standoff with a homicide suspect in East Bremerton early Friday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired at about 3:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of Forest Drive.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, Washington State Patrol, and Bremerton police are also at the scene.

Several streets are closed, including Sylvan Way at Olympus Drive and Perry Avenue.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Sylvan Way in East Bremerton is closed between Olympus Drive and Perry Avenue.

