Shots fired in Tacoma police response near 6th Avenue for call involving mother, son

Tacoma police fired gunshots Thursday night while responding to a report of a disturbance between a mother and her 34-year-old son, according to police. No one was wounded in the shooting.

Few details were immediately available Friday morning. In a news release, Tacoma Police Department said officers responded at about 9:27 p.m. to the 600 block of North Fife Street. It’s unclear what the circumstances of the disturbance was. Police said the son would be booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and felony harassment.

Two officers fired shots. Police said neither the adult son nor the officers were struck. Those officers — who were not identified — were placed on administrative leave as standard policy.

The son was transported to a hospital for a cut to his hand, according to the release. It reportedly wasn’t related to the gunfire. Police did not specify whether the man brandished a weapon or fired gunshots.

Police said the incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting. Typically, the Pierce County Force Investigation Team investigates such incidents. According to the release, TPD is investigating because no one was shot.