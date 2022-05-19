Shots fired at TPD officer during chase, suspects in custody

Two men are in custody after a chase with Tulsa police turned into a shooting Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home near S. Yale and E. 76th Street around 7 a.m. after someone reported seeing two men looking into the windows of a home. Officers caught up with the men near S. Quebec Place, a few streets over.

The men ran off when officers tried to talk to them. Police say that during the chase, Demario Morrison fired at an officer.

The officer was not hit, and instead of chasing after Morrison, he tackled the second suspect. That suspect, Yitwan Gipson, tossed a gun aside before he was taken into custody.

Morrison ran to a family member’s home where he changed clothes. He was taken into custody several hours later.

One of the guns recovered was reported stolen out of Broken Arrow.

No officers involved in the chase and shooting were hurt.