Shots fired on UT Martin campus

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department is investigating after shots were fired on the University of Tennessee at Martin campus.

Martin Police say shots were fired outside of University Villages Thursday night. Police say no one was injured.

Martin Police say this is not considered an active shooter situation, but the UT Martin Department of Public Safety is still asking students and staff to shelter in place.

Police are asking that everyone avoid the area until the “All clear” has been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the UT Martin Department of Public Safety at (731) 881-7777, the Martin Police Department at (731) 587-5355, or CrimeStoppers at (731) 587-2611.

