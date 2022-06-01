Shots fired into vehicle in Beaufort, wounding 2 juveniles. Here’s what police say happened

Beaufort police are investigating a Tuesday shooting in which two people were shot during what police say was a drug deal.

The situation started around 9 p.m., when officers were dispatched to what was reported as a possible burglary in progress at The Salvation Army, 2505 North St. The first officer to arrive heard several gunshots as a vehicle sped out of the parking lot and two people ran, at least one carrying a firearm as he fled toward Waters at Ribaut Apartments, 2500 Duke St., according to a news release.

Police stopped the vehicle, which was occupied by four females, all under 17, and found that two of them had been shot in the the arms, Beaufort Police said. They were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Darrell Gruel, deputy chief of police, told the Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet Wednesday that he was not sure of the condition of the two females who were shot.

Regarding the investigation, Gruel said, “We have a lot of good leads.”

Investigators learned that the juvenile females had gone to the location to meet with a female to conduct an illicit drug transaction, police said. Upon arrival, they were approached by two males who were armed with handguns and demanding money. As the vehicle tried to flee, police said, shots were fired into the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Josh Dowling at 843-322-7950. You may remain anonymous.