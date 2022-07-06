Shots fired at vehicle; drugs, gun later found and 3 arrested

Jul. 6—MANKATO — Several felony charges are being sought against three people after someone allegedly shot at a vehicle.

Law enforcement eventually located those thought to be involved and also uncovered suspected drugs and a weapon.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Mankato police were dispatched to the 300 block of Stadium Road after several 911 callers reported someone shooting at a vehicle after a disturbance.

A caller reported that a male associated with a silver vehicle shot at a larger red vehicle. Both vehicles left before police arrived. The suspect vehicle was reported to be occupied by two males and a female.

Responding officers spoke with witnesses and collected a spent 9mm shell casing at the scene. Police reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business and developed descriptions of the vehicles and people involved.

The driver of the red vehicle was identified and contacted by phone. She was not cooperative and denied being involved in a disturbance.

On Tuesday, Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents reviewed the surveillance video and were able to identify two of the people in the silver vehicle. Agents located the suspect vehicle and began a surveillance operation. Agents followed the vehicle and at about 4:20 p.m. directed Mankato police officers to conduct a high-risk stop. The vehicle was occupied by two black males, a white female and two children, ages 10 and 11.

The driver, Antonio Powell, 46 of Mankato, was identified by the surveillance video as the person who allegedly fired the shot the day before.

A passenger, Lazheric Antonio Martinez-Moore, 25, of Mankato, was found to be in possession of 193 suspected Mbox 30 fentanyl pills. The female passenger, Isabella Ann Hoogland, 20, of Mankato, also was detained. The two children were released to family members.

Agents obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and located a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and several rounds of ammunition. Some of the live ammunition located matched the shell casing at the scene of the shooting. Agents also found 23 suspected Mbox 30 fentanyl pills in Hoogland's purse, authorities said.

Powell, Martinez-Moore and Hoogland were all booked into the Blue Earth County Jail for drug possession and their involvement in the shooting incident from July 4.

The incident is being reviewed by the Blue Earth County Attorney's Office and several felony charges are pending.