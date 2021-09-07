Shots fired during disturbance in West Hartford; no one injured

Police said they are trying to find out who fired a gun in the southeastern corner of West Hartford Monday night.

A report of shots being fired in the area of 107 and 127 Hillcrest Ave., near the Hartford line, came in about 8 p.m., police said. No one was injured, and responding officers found no property damage.

Police said they were able to determine that someone fired a gun two or three times while several females were involved in a disturbance. The person with the gun then ran away.

Officers with police dogs and detectives worked on the investigation, which continues. Anyone with information that may help them is asked to call police at 860-523-5203. Anonymous tips may be called in to the tip line at 860-570-8969.

People also may email tips to whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov, police said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.