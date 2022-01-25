Shots fired in Westfield Brandon parking lot after undercover operation goes awry

Two people fired at detectives in a Westfield Brandon mall parking lot Monday while fleeing on foot after an undercover operation went awry, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

An undercover detective had agreed to meet two people around 4 p.m. to purchase firearms from them, as part of the agency’s efforts to keep guns off the streets, Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski said during a press briefing Monday evening. The detective arranged to meet with them in an employee parking lot located near Macy’s and The Cheesecake Factory.

During the transaction, the suspects pointed their guns at the detective and attempted to rob him, Lusczynski said.

Additional undercover detectives who were monitoring the situation moved in, activating the lights and sirens on their vehicles, and the suspects fled on foot while firing guns at the detectives, she said.

No one was injured, Lusczynski said, and the detectives did not fire their guns.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested one of the suspects, 19-year-old Jordan Gracia, at the scene. He is facing four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and one charge of armed burglary, Lusczynski said. Authorities still are searching for the other suspect, who detectives have not publicly identified.

Following the incident, Westfield Brandon closed to the public. It will remain closed, at the very least, until the scene is cleared by deputies, which could take several hours, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Merissa Lynn said in an email to the Times Monday night.

Lusczynski described the decision to conduct the operation in a mall parking lot as “a double-edged sword.”

“We’ve got to make sure that there’s units close enough so if something like this happens tonight, we can be there and move in and protect our officers,” Lusczynski said. “We would love to do it out in an open field in the middle of somewhere, but I fear if we did that, our deputy would be dead.”

