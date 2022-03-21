Shots fired, woman found dead, outside Meriden condo complex, police say

A woman was found dead outside a Meriden apartment complex Sunday night after residents reported hearing gunfire, police said.

Officers responded to numerous calls about possible shots being fired at Atrium Condominium Association Inc., 1274 East Main St., shortly before 9:30 p.m. They found a woman lying in the driveway at the complex entrance. The woman, who was determined to be 37 years old, was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation shows that an unknown number of shots were fired in the area. Police did not say the woman was shot; they also said it is too early to know the circumstances of her death.

