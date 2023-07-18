Shots kill one, critically injury another at Charlotte apartment community, CMPD says

One person was killed and a second person suffered life-threatening injuries when shots were fired in a southeast Charlotte apartment community, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the victims have not been released.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday, July 17, in the 5600 block of Paces Glen Avenue, CMPD said in a news release. The apartments are east of the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road.

“Officers located two gunshot wound victims. One victim was pronounced deceased on scene,” CMPD said.

“The second victim was transported by MEDIC to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators have not said if they have a suspect in the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective.

