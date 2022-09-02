Shots rang out when he robbed an acquaintance of drugs and money. Now he's guilty of murder.

WEST PALM BEACH — A Greenacres man has received a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to killing a Wellington man in 2017, when he was 19 years old.

Yasir Jackson, now 24, entered his plea to charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery in the fatal shooting of Joseph Biella III, 34, during a hearing Friday morning before Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe.

Jackson pleaded to a lesser offense after being indicted for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting, which took place on Jan. 17, 2017, at Biella's home in the Sugar Pond Manor neighborhood off Greenview Shores Boulevard.

The state Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel represented Jackson in the court proceeding. As a policy, it does not comment on its cases.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said at the time of Jackson's arrest that he had met Biella through a mutual friend and went to his home on Periwinkle Place with the intent of robbing him of guns and drugs.

Pretending to leave to use the restroom, Jackson grabbed Biella's gun from a table and pulled another from his waistband, investigators said. Jackson pointed both guns at Biella and the friend.

The mutual friend immediately went to the ground but Biella refused to do so. The friend told authorities that he heard gunshots and ran. He turned back upon hearing Biella's cries for help and saw that Biella had been shot multiple times.

Biella died later that morning at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Court records indicate Jackson's minimum sentence is 40 years. Rowe sentenced him to concurrent prison terms and credited him with 2,055 days — more than five years — of time served while he was in jail awaiting trial.

