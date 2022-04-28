Shots ring out overnight on Beale Street, police say

Memphis Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Beale Street.

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 1 a.m. at Beale and Second Street.

According to police, there was a victim, but Memphis Fire officials said no one was transported from the scene.

FOX13 is working to learn more details.

No suspect information has been released.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH.

