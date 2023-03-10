Shots from a road rage fired into a car in a Florida Keys school zone, deputies say

A Homestead man fired several shots into a car in the Florida Keys Friday morning in what Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say was road rage on the Overseas Highway.

Baldemar Martinez, 24, was booked into the county jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, discharging a weapon from a conveyance and criminal mischief.

No one was seriously injured despite the several shots fired from Martinez’s .40-caliber handgun into the other car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The confrontation began around 8 a.m. with an argument between Martinez and the other driver, who the sheriff’s office did not name, at mile marker 104, within the Key Largo School zone, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

At one point, Martinez got out of his car and punched the other driver’s car several times, Linhardt said. He then got back into his car and smacked the other vehicle’s mirror, according to the sheriff’s office.

He then fired his gun several times, causing two flat tires, Linhardt said.

Deputies found him where he works at a local air conditioning company, and he told them he shot the car, Linhardt said, adding the gun was recovered.