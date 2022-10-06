Shots still being fired in ‘extremely dangerous’ hotel shooting, Michigan cops say

Michigan State Police say there is an active shooter at a Hampton Inn hotel in downtown Dearborn, about 10 miles west of Detroit.

Troopers called the situation “active and dangerous” in a tweet at 1:51 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 6. At 2:12 p.m., state police said shots were continuing to be fired by the suspect.

“Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel,” state police said. “Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public.”

At least one person was taken to a local hospital as of 3 p.m., The Detroit News reported.

Police were “engaged” with the shooter, who appeared to be on the third floor of the building, according to WDIV. The gunman was “armed with a long gun,” the TV station reported.

The city of Dearborn encouraged residents to avoid the area of Michigan Avenue between Military and Monroe streets.

The shooter is believed to be “contained,” Corporal Dan Bartok told The Detroit News.

“But we don’t want anyone in the area to hamper the investigation or any kind of response,” he added.

Duvall Elementary School, which is about a half mile from the hotel, was placed on a soft lockdown.

“There is a situation outside the building and we are not allowing anyone into the school at this time,” the school said. “All of our staff and students are safe and our learning and day is continuing.”

Dearborn has a population of 94,000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.